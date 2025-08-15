I want to begin by expressing my deepest sympathy to the family of Hefin David, Senedd member for Caerphilly who sadly passed away last week, he was only 47 years old leaving two young daughters.
Hefin was a large voice in Welsh politics, a likeable person and a formidable politician, representing his constituents well and never being afraid to stand up for his residents and holding his Labour Colleagues in Government to account.
Politics can be an incredibly difficult line of work and can sometimes get a little dirty, however, at the end of the day every one of my colleagues in the Senedd have been elected to represent their constituents and to do the best they can for them.
We all have lives outside of politics, and all too often this can be forgotten. I was so very sorry to hear of Hefin’s passing, and my thoughts go out to his partner, Vikki Howells MS, and his family.
While we may disagree on policy, all politicians ultimately want to see a better Wales and strive to make that a reality.
Hefin was greatly respected, he added huge value and was admired across the Senedd, he will be sadly missed.
Last week saw pupils across England and Wales receiving their A level results.
This can be such an incredibly stressful time for both pupils and family members, and I hope that all of the months of hard work has paid off for them.
But we must remember not getting the grades that were hoped for is not the end at all, there are many other opportunities available for our young people to explore and for them to achieve their full potential.
Tomorrow is also GCSE results day, and I wish everyone waiting for their results the best of luck also, and again I am sure their hard work will have paid off.
I'm sure we all wish all students the best, whether they are about to progress onto A Levels, onto apprenticeships or into work, many have worked extremely hard to get to this point and I wish them well.
We must also thank all of the teachers who have worked so hard to ensure that our young people have the best education possible and are prepared for what lies ahead for them.
