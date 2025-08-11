One of the most important parts of my job as your MP is helping residents with the issues that matter most to them.
Since being elected last year, my team and I have responded to over 9,000 queries and helped resolve more than 1,000 individual cases.
From housing problems to financial issues, my role is to listen to you, support you and make sure your voice is heard.
We currently receive around 750 emails a week, so we must prioritise the most urgent cases first, like supporting people facing financial hardship or those in unsafe situations. But we also help with day-to-day concerns, from pension problems to passport delays, and everything in between.
Here’s just a small example of the kind of help we’ve provided recently:
- A constituent left without heating at Christmas: We worked with local services to arrange for a new boiler to be delivered and installed in just a few days.
- £8,000 of unpaid Pension Credit: After months of delay, we stepped in to contact DWP and secured the payment owed.
- A Universal Credit home visit: For a vulnerable resident struggling to attend an appointment, we arranged for a DWP officer to visit them directly.
- A tax issue resolved: After an error left one resident significantly overpaying, we contacted HMRC and got it corrected.
I know that many people are unsure what their MP can help with, particularly in Wales, where things like education, health and housing are all devolved to the Welsh Government.
Ultimately, if it’s an issue reserved to the UK Government - like benefits, tax, passports, policing, or pensions - my team and I can assist.
For devolved issues like health or education, these are issues for your MS in the Senedd. However, no matter your problem, my team and I will always guide you to the right place.
I also hold regular face-to-face surgeries across Monmouthshire where residents can meet with me directly, as well as door-knocking sessions. I also recently conducted a Monmouthshire-wide survey to hear your views and understand your most pressing issues.
My biggest responsibility as your MP is supporting the residents of Monmouthshire, and only by being accessible and on the ground can I effectively achieve that.
So, if you’re struggling with an issue, big or small, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. We’re here to help, and if we can’t resolve it directly, we’ll do our best to point you in the right direction.
I became an MP to help people, and that’s what I’ll keep doing every single day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.