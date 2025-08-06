As your MP I spend every week meeting residents, listening to your concerns, and then raising those issues directly in Parliament – pushing the Government to take action.
Here are just some of the issues I’ve fought for on your behalf so far:
Local issues:
When Inglis Bridge in Monmouth was closed, cutting off a vital route for residents, I raised it repeatedly in Parliament, secured a meeting with the Defence Minister, and worked with Monmouthshire County Council and local campaigners. Together, we secured £1 million in funding to finally get the bridge reopened.
Many of you have also told me about poor phone and broadband signal in rural communities. In areas like Whitebrook and Llangwm there’s little to no connection at all. I’ve taken these issues directly to ministers, calling for better investment so no part of Monmouthshire is left behind.
I’ve also pushed hard for Magor Walkway Station – speaking about it repeatedly in Parliament, raising it with both transport ministers and the Prime Minister. A new station would transform local transport, cut congestion on the M4, and boost our economy.
National issues affecting Monmouthshire:
Tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of my main priorities. I’ve spoken in Parliament multiple times, including pressing Government on how they will reach their laudable target of halving VAWG.
And of course, River pollution is another of my top priorities. I’ve secured a dedicated debate in Parliament, pressed the Prime Minister and other Ministers repeatedly, helped deliver £1 million for the River Wye, alongside passing new laws banning bonuses for polluting water bosses.
International and economic issues:
Since October last year, I have consistently called for action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza – most recently urging a ban on UK arms sales to Israel and pressing the Government to recognise the State of Palestine. I therefore welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement to recognise Palestine. This is a vital step forward: towards peace, the release of hostages, and ensuring that desperately needed aid reaches the Palestinian people.
As a member of the UK-EU Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, I’ve also worked to ensure businesses here in Monmouthshire benefit from closer EU ties. After hosting an EU Business Roundtable with local companies, I fed their concerns directly into debates, highlighting how post-Brexit trade barriers are hurting our economy and calling for practical solutions to cut paperwork and support our fantastic local businesses.
If you’d like me to raise an issue on your behalf, please get in touch at [email protected] or call 01291 200 139.
