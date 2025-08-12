The biggest challenge of course, being funding. The current administration inherited a school estate in significant surplus, with combined school balances standing at £4million. In nearly four years, this picture has transformed to a combined deficit of £4million and projected to rise further to nearly £7million by the end of the next financial year. These figures are actually net figures so some of the school deficits are offset by small surpluses in some other schools, so the picture is actually worse than these figures suggest. When school budgets are cut, schools often have little choice but to cut staffing and one to one support for vulnerable pupils is all too often the only viable option for schools to cut. Unfortunately, I didn’t get any sense that budgets settlements for schools will be improving in the short to medium term.