I am glad there is cross party agreement that something needs to be done. I was pleased to meet with politicians from different parties where we agreed to work together for the benefit of the community and river. However, agreeing in principle to support our rivers is not good enough, and it is clear that the Government must also be taking real steps to improve water quality in Wales. The Welsh Conservatives have long highlighted the fact that NRW is being asked to do far too much with far too little. Last year, the organisation was forced to make £10 million worth of cuts, cutting 250 jobs.