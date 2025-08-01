One of the many joys of living in Monmouthshire are the number of farm shows that go on over the summer period.
These shows are a great day out for everyone in the community to get out and enjoy the countryside and a taste of what it has to offer.
Every year, it is a privilege to attend these events and meet members of the rural community and listen to their concerns.
This Saturday, the first of those shows kicks off with the Chepstow Show at the racecourse.
The Monmouth Show, held at the Monmouthshire Showground will be the next show, held on the 17th of August and finally the Usk Show, on the 13th of September will be held at the Usk Showground.
These shows are a rich part of our history, with the Chepstow Show tracing its history back to almost 200 years.
It feels like every year I speak about the unprecedently difficult time that our rural community has faced but I make no apologies for that.
However, the sad truth is that our farming community continues to face ever growing challenges, including increased red tape and mounting financial pressures.
Opportunities like these farm shows are a great opportunity for the community to get together and highlight the important role they play in our communities.
Beyond supporting the farming community, these shows also play an important role for many small businesses across the county providing them with the opportunity to sell some of their produce.
I strongly encourage you all to attend these events, supporting our rural community and local small businesses in the county.
