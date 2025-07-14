All this was amassed during the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries and on her death it was given to the town. It is a collection, second only to the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich. Even Nelson’s glass eye was claimed to exist and locks of his hair (reputedly) were sold at impressive prices. Unfortunately, at present the Nelson collection is in storage, because the museum was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a five year project supported by the National Heritage Fund has been set up to create a new museum at Shire Hall by 2027.