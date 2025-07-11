Another heartless decision that came down the M4 was the move to place inheritance tax on family farms. Inheritance tax is egregious enough: People work that extra bit harder in life so they can pass on more to their children. But in the case of farming, where machinery and the other tools of the trade are expensive, and profits are slim, this decision will be calamitous. It will be particularly felt here in Monmouthshire, where so many of us are farmers, or are closely related to farmers (I’m a proud daughter of a farmer.) For the sake of our family farms, and of our food security, it’s imperative that Labour reverse this tax, and support our farmers in feeding our nation because no farmers means no food.