It is lovely to take the credit for success – but in several ways in the last weeks I have been more than ever aware of the way in which your local authority can hardly work without being in partnership. Partnership with other organisations, with community groups and with you, the public.
We have just been awarded the highest score of any local authority in the whole of the United Kingdom for our work on waste reduction and food by a community interest company, Climate Emergency UK. They assess all local authorities and score them according to ambitious targets. We got the highest score, 93 per cent, for our work on Waste Reduction and Food and the second highest overall score in Wales across seven varied themes.
My cabinet colleague, Catrin Maby, pointed out that the result “recognises the work we have been doing together with Monmouthshire communities. We can be proud of what we've achieved, but we also know we need to keep on doing better.”
And this is only possible because of the environmentally conscious way that you and others have worked with us.
And we have won more awards for our attractions and open spaces: in this case, Green Flag Awards.
Across Monmouthshire, there are now Green Flag Awards for Rogiet Countryside Park, Tintern Old Station, Caldicot Castle and Country Park and Castle Meadows in Abergavenny.
A further 12 community facilities have the Green Flag Community Award: Bailey Park, Abergavenny, Busy Bees Garden, Wyesham, Caerwent Meadows, Caldicot Community Garden, Crick Meadow, Crucorney Allotments, Goytre Community Garden, Incredible Edible, Usk, Laurie Jones Community Orchard, Abergavenny, Mardy Park, Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village, and the Cornfield Project in Portskewett. Independent expert assessors evaluated the applicants against rigorous criteria such as biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management, and community involvement.
Continuing the theme of working in partnership we have just launched our own STEM Programme (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) which will attract new businesses to the county and establish strong links between employers and schools. Using the skills and energy of local school teachers and engaging with pupils, the initiative also aims to establish an apprenticeship centre in the county.
The plan was launched at the award-winning King Henry VIII 3-19 school in Abergavenny at which the school's Plastics Lab recycling project was among those featured. Our Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Laura Wright, added: "We are focused not only on helping students pass their exams but also on equipping them with skills that will benefit them in their future careers."
We aim to increase the number of learners in STEM subjects in key stages 4 and 5, expand the range of STEM qualifications, and raise awareness of employment and training opportunities. It is another excellent example of partnership and collaboration in action.
Which is how I am constantly reminded of the wonderful ‘others’ we are so lucky to work alongside to build a better Monmouthshire and a better future for all.
Hence, I say a big ‘Thank you’ to all of you.
