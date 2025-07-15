As your MP, the most important part of my job is listening to you and working hard to push for improvements across our towns and villages.
Here’s a quick update on some of the key things I’ve been working on.
Magor Walkway Station
Following the announcement of £445 million in new funding for Welsh rail, I’m urging the UK Government to ensure that a new Walkway Station in Magor is made a top priority.
A new station would ease pressure on the M4, reduce emissions through greener travel, and help residents access more job opportunities.
In Parliament, I recently raised the need for the station directly with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Secretary of State for Transport. I’ve also secured a meeting with Rail Minister Lord Hendy to press the case further. I’ll keep pushing for progress until we see spades in the ground.
High Beech Roundabout
Through my recent Monmouthshire-wide survey, one of the most frequently raised concerns - particularly from residents in the area - was congestion around High Beech Roundabout.
We’ve had studies. What we need now is action.
That’s why I invited Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates to visit the site, alongside Paul Griffiths from Monmouthshire County Council and representatives from Transport for Wales, to review progress and understand next steps.
As a result, short-term fixes such as improved traffic light controls, yellow box junctions, and lane realignment are now being considered. A new traffic model is being developed (due in October), and a workshop will be held this month to explore longer-term solutions.
The roundabout is the responsibility of the Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council, so they’re leading the work - but I’ll do all I can to support them and press for swifter progress where needed.
Devauden Playground
It was fantastic to recently attend the official opening of the new Devauden Playground at the Hood Memorial Hall fête.
A huge thankyou to the National Lottery for the funding, to Devauden Village Hall, the Playground Action Group, and all the locals who helped fund it. From MCC staff who installed the new equipment to the building firm that contributed via Section 106 funding, this has been a brilliant community collaboration.
I'm so impressed with the community spirit in Devauden. I have fond memories of farmers’ markets and the fireworks there, as when I first moved to Monmouthshire 25 years ago I lived in Llanishen and it didn’t have the amazing hall it has now, so I often headed to Devauden for events and saw then, as now, what a great community spirit there is.
Llongyfarchiadau to the whole village!
