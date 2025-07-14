After the 2022 elections, it fell to the Labour administration to oversee the build of the new school, despite many of their councillors having voted against the project at the consultation stage. Despite being in opposition, our Conservative team took a close interest in the build, having multiple visits to see progress as the new school rose from the ground. The school was due to open in 2024, but was delayed until Easter 2025 and external works will conclude in the months ahead as the landscaping is finished.