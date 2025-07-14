Monmouthshire’s first Net Zero carbon school has been officially opened in Abergavenny. A 3-19 school, with both primary and secondary provision on the same campus, the new King Henry School boasts fantastic facilities. 15,000 square metres of useable floor space, two forest schools and amazing sports facilities including a 3G pitch, a hockey pitch and a number of Multi Use Games Areas.
The new King Henry School is the third major new school to be delivered in Monmouthshire, all three the result of plans from successive Conservative council administrations. Having officially opened both Caldicot and Monmouth Comprehensive Schools a few years ago under the previous administration, I’m really proud to have helped guide the King Henry project through the design and planning stages.
I remember having lots of discussions with then headteacher Elspeth Lewis and chair of governors Sian Phillips, both of whom were passionate about what a new school could achieve for the whole Abergavenny community. In 2017, we brought forward the first of a series of business cases for a new school in Abergavenny. There were many iterations of the plans as they were gradually refined and we picked up on best practice from some of the best schools in the UK.
We believed that the number one priority of the council was to invest in children’s life chances, so the significant cost of new schools was worth every penny. The new school brings together primary and secondary age students in a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence and emotional wellbeing.
After the 2022 elections, it fell to the Labour administration to oversee the build of the new school, despite many of their councillors having voted against the project at the consultation stage. Despite being in opposition, our Conservative team took a close interest in the build, having multiple visits to see progress as the new school rose from the ground. The school was due to open in 2024, but was delayed until Easter 2025 and external works will conclude in the months ahead as the landscaping is finished.
I hope everyone who has worked on the project or who has inputted to the many public consultations feels a sense of pride in what has been achieved. I pay tribute to the teachers, pupils, governors and council officers as well as Morgan Sindall workers and all the contractors who played their part in the development and completion of this impressive community asset.
Comments
