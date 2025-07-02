For Plaid Cymru’s part, we have remained steadfast in our opposition to these draconian policies. Taking money off the most vulnerable in society to fill a financial blackhole that was not of their making is not acceptable or fair. Plaid Cymru has said that there are other choices – for example, how about closing tax loopholes that allow City of London lawyers to pay less tax than small business owners in Wales? Eliminating the corporate tax evasion that costs billions every year would also be another good place to start. None of this is being presented by the UK Labour Government however. We know that these draconian policies will hit Wales harder than most as well.