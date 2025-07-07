Summer in Monmouthshire is not just idyllic, it is busy, too. Just over a week ago I attended the Welsh National Armed Forces Day in Caldicot Castle, where we hosted a national event attended and enjoyed by thousands of people.
Of course, on the same day in Abergavenny had the local Armed Forces Day celebration and also the fantastic celebration that is Abergavenny Pride.
Monmouth Carnival the same weekend was a great success, too, and it has been wonderful to support Pride events all around the County.
Agricultural shows at Pandy, Llanthony, Usk and Monmouth, and the Shire Horse event are all long-standing dates that celebrate our farming heritage.
For those who love drama, we have open air theatre in the castles, and a busy programme at the county’s theatres. Or if your idea of a good weekend is to sit in the sun, a drink in hand, and listen to music, Monmouthshire hosts a multiplicity of festivals and events. Or perhaps you prefer to watch cricket and tennis, admire beautiful gardens or have a passion for cycling? There really is something for everyone going on locally.
Many of the events that take place are run by volunteers and I am always impressed by the enthusiasm and expertise of the people who give their time freely. We have a thriving hospitality and events industry locally, running events that are of national quality.
As a council, we support events in many different ways. Some are run under the MonLife brand.
Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre and Abergavenny Castle have a great programme this summer, for adults and children, and if you haven’t yet visited the Abergavenny Night Market you are missing out.
But for most, we’re in the background, overseeing such things as food safety and licensing, or providing the parks, streets and car parks where things happen.
The Monmouthshire Events Safety Advisory Group works with organisers to provide a one-stop service for events organisers, co-ordinating highways issues, licensing, fire and policing to keep everyone safe.
Our Visit Monmouthshire website provides a what’s on listing, and of course we work with Town and Community Councils to promote events and to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
When you are out enjoying the sunshine and entertainment, raise a glass to the many people who make it happen - the organisers, performers and the heroes in hi-viz.
