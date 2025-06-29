While it is disappointing that plans have been scaled back yet again, every day of delay is another day of paramedics working in unfit facilities. They do incredible lifesaving work every day and the least we can do is provide them with a habitable base. We’re now waiting for the ambulance service to progress its plans to a full refurbishment in this financial year. We have requested that the council does everything possible to ensure that it dos not hold up the project any further. This refurbishment marks a significant step forward for emergency provision in the county and is positive news for everyone who has fought for this investment, not least the fantastic lifesavers who will use this new base.