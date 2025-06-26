Last week in Parliament, two very significant votes took place, both of which will affect people across Monmouthshire in different but important ways.
The first was on the decriminalisation of abortion.
While abortion is legal in the UK under certain conditions, outdated laws mean that women can, in some cases, face criminal investigations and even prison.
Alongside many of my colleagues, I voted to support an amendment that would finally remove the threat of criminalisation.
Unfortunately, misinformation is rife on this issue. To be absolutely clear: this change does not alter any of the existing laws on abortion access, timing, or safeguards.
What it does is ensure that women - including those who have experienced miscarriage or crisis - are not subjected to unjust investigations by police.
It also brings our laws in line with Northern Ireland, France, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
On many days in Parliament, it doesn’t feel like you’re making progress, but this felt historic.
And it felt so positive to know that Parliament as a whole voted to end the cruel and outdated laws on abortion that led to the unfair criminalisation of women.
I’ll always defend a woman’s right to choose, and to be supported with respect, fairness, and compassion.
The second vote was on the Assisted Dying Bill - an incredibly sensitive and personal issue.
Before the vote, I spent time listening to constituents, legal and medical experts, and the powerful voices of terminally ill patients and their families. I also reflected on my own personal experiences with my Dad.
After careful consideration, I voted in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill.
I did so because I believe in choice, compassion, and dignity at the end of life.
The status quo is failing too many people. This bill proposes a tightly regulated framework with strong safeguards, giving adults facing the final stages of a terminal illness the ability to make their own informed decisions.
I know both these votes raise strong feelings, and not everyone will agree with my decisions. But I want to assure readers that I always take these decisions with the utmost care - reading the legislation, listening to all sides, and keeping the voices of Monmouthshire residents at the core of every choice I make.
As always, if you have any issues and need my support, please email me at [email protected] or call my office on 01291 200 139.
