The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is more than just a waterway that flows through our beautiful countryside.
For over 225 years, this historic waterway has supported Monmouthshire’s natural beauty, biodiversity and economy.
Last week, I spoke in a debate on the future of the canal, calling on the Welsh Government to take action to protect this vital asset and work with the NRW and Welsh Water to provide it with a sustainable and long-term future.
The recent changes to water licensing rules limits the amount of water that can be taken from the River Usk, and requires the Canal and River trust to purchase additional water to make up for lower levels.
This means that the Canal and River Trust must now pay for water that it has historically drawn from the River Usk for free.
The trust has said that it will be able to fund this supply until March of next year, but this cannot be sustained long-term due to the high price.
This isn’t simply a case of a historic waterway drying up, the closure of this canal could have drastic ecological impacts, as well as economic consequences.
The Canal plays a vital role in the local economy, underpinning 276 local jobs and contributing an estimated £30 million a year to the rural economy.
The canal supports a rich and diverse range of habitats including 77 hectares of natural areas, including 46 hectares of woodland, 7 hectares of grassland, and 58 kilometres of vital watercourse habitat. There are also over 33 kilometres of species-rich hedgerow.
These ecosystems are home to at least 112 priority species – the highest number found on any canal in Wales.
Despite this, the canal does not receive the same conservation status as the River Usk, despite the role it plays in our natural environment.
I have called on this inconsistency to be dealt with and for both the canal and river to be treated equally when it comes to protections.
The fact is that time is running out for this canal and the Welsh Government must do more to act.
This canal plays a fundamental role in our local community both economically and environmentally and no responsible government would risk the future of such an essential asset. I will continue championing this essential part of Monmouthshire, to ensure that a long-term solution is found.
