We have now had a Labour Government in Westminster for the last year now, and the same in Cardiff Bay for over 25 years, but I think it is safe to say that this has not been the partnership that was promised by the First Minister.
We have seen a year’s worth of poor policy making, such as the National Insurance Rise, the family farm tax, and the initial scrapping of the Winter Fuel Payments.
Furthermore, we have seen just how much Labour’s tax and spend policies have created a financial black hole in the public purse and rather than address these financial pressures, they are simply digging deeper and deeper.
It Is clear that this latest on Labour Government’s U-turn on welfare reforms proves just how much of a mess that they are in and how unprepared for government they were.
The final U-Turn came during the debate, leaving many Labour MPs confused as to what they would be voting for.
Only Labour could put forward a bill to save money which will inevitably end up costing the taxpayer more money.
Astonishingly Sir Kier Starmer’s concessions to his Labour rebel MPs will cost £5 billion, leaving many to ask where will the Chancelor find the money?
The sad answer is that this will inevitably result in higher taxes on hard working people across the country, a fact that many Labour MPs don’t seem to understand.
Now, I firmly believe in the need for a strong welfare system, but it must be fair and it must be a safety net, and not the current trap that it is.
Our welfare system must be designed to protect the most vulnerable in our society, and not to encourage dependency.
Currently, around 1000 people a day sign up to PIP, a rate that is simply not sustainable at all.
This is going to be a long and difficult process to implement real and meaningful changes, and I am proud of the work that the Conservatives did in beginning the process.
However, it is clear that Labour simply aren’t up to the task.
The Chancellor really has her work cut out for her as she looks to address the financial mess that her party have left her in and I just hope that whatever measures are taken, that hard working people of Wales do not suffer.
