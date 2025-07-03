It’s now been one year since you put your trust in me and voted for change – and what a year it’s been! I’m so proud of what we’ve already achieved together.
From day one, I’ve aimed to be present across Monmouthshire and as accessible as possible – listening to residents at public events, surgeries, and on the doorstep.
Over the past 12 months, I’ve held more than 140 visits and meetings across the constituency, hosted over 20 surgeries, and responded to more than 9,000 resident queries. My brilliant casework team and I have supported people through housing issues, benefit delays, immigration challenges and more, resolving over 1,000 individual cases.
But being your MP isn’t just about being visible locally, it’s also about standing up for Monmouthshire in Westminster.
One of the biggest concerns raised with me is river pollution. I’ve made this a top priority – securing £1 million to clean up the River Wye, organising the first ever cross-border meeting on the issue, and lobbying both the Prime Minister and key Ministers. I also helped develop and pass a new law banning bonuses for water polluters, a major step forward in protecting our rivers.
I’ve also worked with Monmouthshire County Council to help secure £1 million to fix Inglis Bridge in Monmouth, raising it in Parliament and meeting directly with the Defence Minister to push for funding.
And I continue to campaign for Magor Walkway Station, working alongside the Magor Rail Group and local Labour councillors to ensure that some of the £445 million in new South Wales rail investment comes to Monmouthshire.
In Parliament, I’ve spoken up more than 100 times on issues raised by constituents, including crime, violence against women, transport, broadband, the UK-EU relationship, Gaza, and protecting creative industries from AI. I’ve worked hard to make sure Monmouthshire’s voice is heard.
Nationally, I’m proud to see the largest financial settlement for Wales since devolution – £22.4 billion – thanks to Labour Governments in both Westminster and Cardiff. We’re already seeing the impact through new rail funding, reduced NHS waiting lists, and a pay rise for 150,000 workers across Wales.
I know there’s still so much more to do, but I’m just getting started. In the year ahead, I’ll keep fighting for cleaner rivers, better transport, good local jobs, and a fairer future for us all here at home in Monmouthshire.
