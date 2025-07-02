“I then thought of picking it up and throwing it in the ocean and laughing like a superior being, but before I could decide on a course of action, the tortoise said, ‘You know. I’ve never appreciated that just because you’ve always done a certain thing or thought a certain way it can’t be changed. You’ve opened my eyes Turnip. I will now share with you the fruit of the Oracle and give you safe passage back from the Island of No Return.’