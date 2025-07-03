While writing this article the temperature gauge has hit 29C. That is hot. Way too hot for me let alone dogs or puppies or elderly dogs. We seem to have these fluctuating temperatures in the UK now and when it gets hot our animals find it tough. I have just felt the pavement outside and its really hot, too hot for my bare feet so it would be way to hot for little paws.If you know the temperature is going to be high, take your dog out earlier in the morning preferably before 8am and even then, avoid vigorous exercise and don’t let your dog race around. All they need is a short constitutional and then home to keep cool (just like us) If you do want to go for a stroll in the evening wait until the temperature has come down a bit, after 8pm.