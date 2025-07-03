While writing this article the temperature gauge has hit 29C. That is hot. Way too hot for me let alone dogs or puppies or elderly dogs. We seem to have these fluctuating temperatures in the UK now and when it gets hot our animals find it tough. I have just felt the pavement outside and its really hot, too hot for my bare feet so it would be way to hot for little paws.If you know the temperature is going to be high, take your dog out earlier in the morning preferably before 8am and even then, avoid vigorous exercise and don’t let your dog race around. All they need is a short constitutional and then home to keep cool (just like us) If you do want to go for a stroll in the evening wait until the temperature has come down a bit, after 8pm.
FACT- even at 20-23C a dog can suffer heat stroke when exercised too vigorously. So, think about the dangers taking your dog out in the middle of the day when the heat is at its worst.
FACT- Humans can sweat on pretty much all areas of their body. Dogs can’t, they can only pant through their mouth and sweat through their paws. Their sweat glands don’t work so effectively as humans so its vital we keep our dogs cool in hot weather.Remember also that puppies, older dogs, overweight dogs and also brachycephalic dogs will struggle more in the heat.So, as well as walking your dog early, here are some useful ways of helping them keep cool
1/Monitor your dogs water intake, always have water to hand even on a walk. Put a few water bowls around your home.
2/ Let then paddle or splash in water, have a paddling pool at home to cool your dog down.
3/ Avoid walking on paved areas where your dogs’ feet can get burned. Keep to the grass.
4/ Make some flavoured ice lollies or flavoured ice cubes.
5/ Keep your dog in the cool, (remember conservatories and areas with lots of glass get very hot)
6/ Have a fan on in the house.
7/ Have damp towels on the floor that your dog can lie on to cool down.
8/If you don’t have indoor stone floors, consider getting a cooling mat for them to lie on.
9/ Let them rest!I suspect by the time you read this we might be having rain, however, keep it to hand for those hot spells we have.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.