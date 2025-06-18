Recently, the true spirit of Monmouthshire was on display following the appearance of Islamophobic graffiti on the walls of the former Abergavenny Library building, which could soon become a mosque.
It was a shocking and shameful act of vandalism, and I want to be absolutely clear: there is no place for Islamophobia in Monmouthshire.
This is the home to people of many faiths, and our Muslim community is a valued and welcome part of that.
Despite this act of hatred, what followed was a powerful reminder of who we really are as a community. The outrage on social media was swift, with people from across Monmouthshire coming together to condemn the vandalism and immediately spreading messages of love and unity.
The next day, local residents came together in person to cover the graffiti, displaying a handmade banner that read, “What unites us is big and beautiful. What divides us is small and mean.” It was a fantastic response, perfectly capturing the true spirit of Monmouthshire.
At the time of writing, we also mark the anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox MP - remembered for her message that “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.” That same message of love and compassion echoed through our community that week.
This is why I love Monmouthshire. What could have been a moment of hate and division, soon transformed into a moment of unity, with local people spreading messages of kindness.
Soon after learning about the vandalism, I met with the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association to offer my full support. I will continue to stand with them - and with every community across Monmouthshire - to ensure that everyone feels safe and respected.
As your MP, I will always challenge hatred in all its forms - not only here in Monmouthshire, but across Wales and the UK.
If you’ve been affected by this issue, or if there’s anything I can help with, please get in touch at [email protected] or call 01291 200 139.
