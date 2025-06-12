Last week, the UK Government set out its priorities for the next four years, announcing a historic £22.4 billion for Welsh public services - the largest financial settlement in the history of devolution!
This is another clear example of what can happen when two Labour Governments in Westminster and the Senedd, work together to invest in our country’s renewal and deliver for people across the UK.
I know that many people across the UK are angry and fed up, and rightly so.After 15 years of Conservative underinvestment in our public services and infrastructure, Wales in particular, has been left underfunded for far too long, with the Welsh Government doing their absolute best to deliver for Wales, dealing with limited budgets and an uncooperative UK Government.
Compare that with today, it’s encouraging to finally see the UK Government committed to working with our Welsh Labour Government and finally giving Wales the investment it deserves. What people want now is genuine action and visible change in their daily lives, and I truly believe that the UK and Welsh Labour Government are starting to deliver it.
One example of this is yesterday’s announcement of £445 million in rail investment for Wales. This gives us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to finally deliver a new train station in Magor and Undy – a project I’ve long supported, alongside MS John Griffiths, MP Jessica Morden, Labour Monmouthshire County Councillors, and the fantastic and long-established Magor Rail Group.
The new station will strengthen transport links, provide greener travel options, and boost our local economy by both creating jobs and improving access to jobs. I’ve raised the station in Parliament many times and spoken with transport ministers and the Secretary of State, as well as the lead on transport in Wales, Ken Skates MS, and I’ll continue pushing hard to get this over the line and get spades in the ground.
But it’s not just about transport. Wales will also benefit from £211 million each year for the next three years via a Growth and Community Fund, supporting our high streets, community centres, and investing in local regeneration.
This is just the beginning. For the first time in a long time, we have two Labour Governments in Westminster and Cardiff Bay working in partnership.
That means more cooperative decision-making, more fair funding for Wales, and more opportunities to deliver for us here in Monmouthshire.
As always, if you have an issue you’d like my help with, please email me at [email protected] or call my office on 01291 200 139.
