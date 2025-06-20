While the national and international news is so often bleak at present, I am delighted to be able to share really positive developments from our own patch.
Just last week a local group of volunteers won a national award for their work.
I was proud to nominate Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary (AToS), a group doing outstanding work since 2016. And last week, at a ceremony in Cardiff, they won the Welsh Nation of Sanctuary Award.
AToS supports sanctuary seekers and refugees with a range of services - from English language cafés and sewing circles, to job clubs, mentoring, sports, coach trips, and practical resettlement support.
We were so proud to be there and cheer loudly: their work exemplifies the best of Monmouthshire - kindness, action, and community spirit.
And now we are well on the way to becoming an entire County of Sanctuary, thanks to the way in which Monmouthshire people offer support and a welcome to refugees.
In a similar vein, we have been making moves to agree a lease for the Carnegie Building in Abergavenny, formerly the town’s library, to be used as the town’s first mosque.
The plans have caused some consternation and considerable attention on social media.
But when I joined local councillor Laura Wright to actually speak to people on the doorstep, we were able to provide more information for those who had initial worries.
We listened to their legitimate concerns, mostly arising from a lack of information – or mis-information - about what the development could entail.
For example, one of the main worries expressed was the possible impact on parking: a real issue in the area. But we were able to reassure residents, explaining that the Muslim community typically walks to worship. Only a few people, for example NHS staff from Nevill Hall, would need to drive and everyone else who might drive would use public car parks.
Residents were also worried about a public ‘call to prayer’ but again we were able to assure everyone that this will not happen on this site: the mosque is in a quiet residential area and that would be respected.
And residents were please to learn of the big plusses, too: building will be open to wider community use for events, celebrations and classes.
Overall, I was so pleased to have the warm, positive response from residents, which shows the importance of face-to-face conversations. Concerns were listened to and addressed respectfully and openly.
In Monmouthshire we actively support refugees through various schemes, including the Refugee Resettlement Scheme, Asylum dispersal, and the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy.
Your county has been involved in resettling refugees since 2016, many of them Afghans who assisted the British Army. We are also involved in the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme with a significant number of Ukrainian refugees hosted in Monmouthshire. And the crucial role of local communities has been so impressive and reassuring.
Overall, it is a wonderful contrast to some of what is happening elsewhere.
