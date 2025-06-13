After years of accidents, sadly, in the last month, a young man died on the stretch following a collision. With the community at crisis point over these unsafe junctions, with incidents increasing, and likely to increase further now that the Heads of the Valley Road is now finished, it is now imperative that action is taken. I am pleased to say I managed to secured a commitment from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, to come and meet with local representatives to hear our concerns, and I am pleased to report we had a really useful and productive meeting with Ken Skates MS and his Welsh Government officials this week.