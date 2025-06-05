Scotland will get their share of funding, as will Northern Ireland. Maintaining the tradition of Westminster conning Wales out of much needed transport funding, we will get zip under this Labour-run government. This comes on the back of Wales losing out on billions in transport funding due to the classification of the HS2 high speed line between London and Birmingham as an England and Wales transport project. It is impossible to make this decision make any sense whatsoever – just try explaining it to someone in the pub or café and watch their bemusement. To me, it points to a real lack of respect shown to Wales and its people by Westminster. When you consider our lack of public transport connectivity – particularly in rural areas like Monmouthshire – these spread sheet decisions have very real and damaging consequences for our communities. I hold the transport brief for Plaid Cymru and have looked at some proposed schemes or developments that would a real difference to our transport network but the money is just not there whilst we are being deprived of the billions of pounds we are owed.