One of the most important parts of my job is listening directly to your concerns. That’s why I’ve launched a new series of Street Surgeries, where I go door-to-door to speak with residents about local and national issues. The first took place in Chepstow, where I had so many interesting conversations. Thank you to everyone who took the time to chat. I’ll be following up on the issues raised over the coming days and look forward to holding more of these surgeries all over Monmouthshire.