With Parliament in recess, I have been busy at home in Monmouthshire, visiting businesses and organisations, while also supporting residents.
I recently had the absolute pleasure of visiting two brilliant businesses here in the constituency. First, I toured TXO’s headquarters in Chepstow, a fast-growing company employing over 200 people across the UK.
TXO also took part in my recent EU Business Roundtable, where we discussed the barriers local firms are facing since Brexit. I’m hopeful that the UK’s new relationship with the EU will help ease these pressures and support future growth for businesses like TXO.
I also visited Microchip in Caldicot, a fantastic company investing in local talent, employing over 100 people at their Monmouthshire site and working to bring on apprentices from nearby universities. It was great to tour the site, meet their team, and discuss how the UK Government can better support employers like these.
One of the most important parts of my job is listening directly to your concerns. That’s why I’ve launched a new series of Street Surgeries, where I go door-to-door to speak with residents about local and national issues. The first took place in Chepstow, where I had so many interesting conversations. Thank you to everyone who took the time to chat. I’ll be following up on the issues raised over the coming days and look forward to holding more of these surgeries all over Monmouthshire.
Towards the end of the week, I also met with Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary to talk about their work supporting refugees and resettled families. They do some amazing work providing both practical help and a warm welcome to those rebuilding their lives here in Monmouthshire.
I also had the chance to visit Llanover Estate and Brynhyfrydd Farm, where I met the estate team and local residents to learn more about the social and environmental value of their work.
Finally, as your MP, I’m continuing to stand up for women’s rights, and I will be supporting the cross-party amendment to decriminalise abortion, brought forward by my colleague Tonia Antoniazzi MP. It’s time for Parliament to make a change and bring us into line with Northern Ireland, France, Ireland, Canada, and Australia.
While this won’t change any other part of abortion law, it ensures that vulnerable women are protected from police investigations and prosecution.
As always, if I can help with anything, please email me at [email protected] or call my office on 01291 200 139.
