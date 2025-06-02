I recently was lucky enough to visit The Gathering in Abergavenny alongside Cllr Laura Wright. The Tudor Street Day Centre was thriving with activity and community spirit. It was fantastic to see how much progress has been made in just three months and to hear their ideas for the future. The Gathering plays a vital role in supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Monmouthshire and so it was good to hear about their impactful work.
I also met with three excellent local outdoor businesses offering a wide range of outdoor activities in both the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean. Outdoor businesses make a huge contribution to Monmouthshire’s economy by attracting visitors, supporting local employment, and showcasing the natural beauty the Wye Valley has to offer. As their MP I will be raising their concerns regarding access to land with the relevant departments.
In Westminster, I asked the Minister for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport what steps he is taking to support the growth of the creative industries in Wales. Many constituents have shared their concerns about how difficult it is to break into the arts, particularly for those from lower-income backgrounds.
Monmouthshire’s vibrant creative community deserves support to ensure people from all backgrounds can access opportunities and build lasting careers in the arts. I also raised a key concern that many creatives have shared with me: the use of generative AI systems being trained on their work without consent or compensation.
Creatives are rightly worried about their intellectual property being “scraped” and used to train AI without any safeguards in place. I was glad to be able to bring this to the attention of the Minister.
Later in the week, I had the delight of attending Monmouth Rowing Club’s annual regatta alongside Cllr David Evans & Cllr Catrin Maby and all the sponsors. We’re very lucky to have the club in town, providing hours of sporting opportunities for young people across Monmouthshire.A huge congratulations to Monmouth’s Senior 8 for their win over Cardiff Uni Crew!
As ever, please remember that my office is here to support you. If there’s anything I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or call 01291 200 139.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.