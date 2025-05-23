My team are on hand to help with a wide range of issues and will do their best to support you. Where appropriate, I can raise concerns with Ministers or in Parliament, campaign on issues, and provide direct help through constituency surgeries.Some matters - such as healthcare, education, transport, and housing are devolved to the Welsh Government or managed by Monmouthshire County Council. In those instances, your local MS or councillor may be best placed to help. But if you’re unsure, please do still get in touch, we’re always happy to point you in the right direction.I also hold regular surgeries where residents can meet with me directly to discuss problems or concerns. Upcoming dates include:If you’d like to book a slot, please contact my office.Additionally, I’m now launching a series of “street surgeries”. These are visits to different areas where I go door-to-door and speak directly with residents, a great opportunity to raise any concerns or share ideas.I hope to meet as many of you as possible over the coming months.In the meantime, if there’s anything I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or call 01291 200 139.