The most important part of my role as your MP is supporting residents across Monmouthshire.Since being elected, my team and I have worked tirelessly to set up our office and respond to the hundreds of emails we receive each week. As of writing, we’ve responded to over 8,000 emails and helped resolve more than 800 individual issues raised by local residents.We prioritise urgent cases first, such as those involving financial hardship, housing problems, or situations where someone is at risk. From there, we work through less urgent enquiries, including policy questions and general comments.We’re doing our very best to respond to everyone, but if you’re still waiting to hear back, please don’t hesitate to give us a call on 01291 200 139 so we can look into your case.In Wales, where many issues are devolved to the Welsh Government in the Senedd or county councils, I know it can sometimes be confusing to know who to contact for help.As your MP, I can support you with matters, including:
- Benefits and financial support
- Child Maintenance Service (CMS) problems
- Crime and policing
- Defence, national security, and foreign affairs
My team are on hand to help with a wide range of issues and will do their best to support you. Where appropriate, I can raise concerns with Ministers or in Parliament, campaign on issues, and provide direct help through constituency surgeries.Some matters - such as healthcare, education, transport, and housing are devolved to the Welsh Government or managed by Monmouthshire County Council. In those instances, your local MS or councillor may be best placed to help. But if you’re unsure, please do still get in touch, we’re always happy to point you in the right direction.I also hold regular surgeries where residents can meet with me directly to discuss problems or concerns. Upcoming dates include:If you’d like to book a slot, please contact my office.Additionally, I’m now launching a series of “street surgeries”. These are visits to different areas where I go door-to-door and speak directly with residents, a great opportunity to raise any concerns or share ideas.I hope to meet as many of you as possible over the coming months.In the meantime, if there’s anything I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or call 01291 200 139.
