It’s been another busy few weeks across Monmouthshire and Westminster, and I wanted to share a quick update on some of the work I’ve been doing as your MP.I recently organised another meeting in Skenfrith to discuss progress on the campaign for improved flood defences in the area. Following the devastating storms earlier this year, I’ve made it a priority to push for long-term solutions to protect residents’ homes. These meetings are vital for ensuring that everyone’s voices are heard and that the issue remains high on the agenda. I won’t stop pressing for action until Skenfrith gets the protection it needs.I also spent the day in Abergavenny, starting with door knocking in the town to speak with residents on the doorstep. Listening to your concerns directly is one of the most important parts of my role, and it helps shape the work I take forward both locally and in Parliament. Later that day, I held a constituency surgery, where I met with residents one-to-one to help with a wide range of issues.I love welcoming schools from Monmouthshire to Parliament, and it was fantastic to meet pupils and staff from Cross Ash Primary School during their recent visit to Parliament. I spoke with them about how Parliament works and what I do as their MP - they asked some excellent questions!At a national level, I’ve continued raising your concerns about generative AI and the creative industries, a topic many of you have contacted me about. Last week, I met with Chris Bryant, Minister for Creative Industries, to pass on your concerns, having already spoken with Peter Kyle, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.I’ll always be a passionate supporter of the arts. Our creative sector is worth £125 billion to the UK and is vital to our economy and culture. Writers, musicians, artists and other creatives deserve the right to control how their work is used – and to be fairly paid for it. I’ll keep standing up for creators and pushing for clarity and fairness in the industry.As Chair of the Farming APPG, I also met with the next generation of farmers. I was inspired to hear how they're carving out careers as tenant farmers, farm advisers and regen specialists, and how they see the transition to sustainable farming, knowledge exchange, and access to land and finance for new entrants as the big challenge up ahead.