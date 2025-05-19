Last weekend, it was my pleasure to attend the Welsh Conservative’s Annual Conference, and it was great to see so much support and engagement in the future of Wales.
It’s clear that only the Welsh Conservatives have a plan to fix the issues that many of us in Wales face after 26 years of Labour control.
We know that we have poor healthcare services, educational outcomes and a crumbling infrastructure after years of underinvestment.
Because of the dire situation in our NHS, one of the first things we would do is declare a health emergency here in Wales, focussing the efforts of government on the number one priority in Wales, driving down waiting times.
It comes as no shock to see Labour in Westminster hiking up taxes at every possible moment, with more rises to come.
But this doesn’t have to be the case here in Wales. The Welsh Government has the ability to change the rate of income tax, but has failed to use this power.
As a proud Conservative, I firmly believe that people should keep their hard-earned money. This is why the Welsh Conservatives have pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p, providing 1.7 million people a tax cut and ensuring that the average family is £450 a year better off.
We have also pledged to introduce a Welsh Winter Fuel Allowance, ensuring that our pensioners across Wales get the support that the Labour Government needlessly took away.
Unlike any of the other parties, the Welsh Conservatives want to focus on the people’s priorities, not simply implement policies thought up in Cardiff Bay.
As a past council leader, I know the value and responsibility of treating the public purse with care. That is why I am proud to say that we would initiate an Anti-Waste Action plan to bear down on wasteful spending and inefficiency across Welsh Government departments.
We would also slash spending on non-devolved issues, something that the Welsh Labour Government has been far too happy to throw money at.
We all know that what Wales needs is more doctors, nurses and teachers, not more politicians. That is why I am proud to say that we will reverse the expansion of the Senedd and ensure that money is spent on what matters most to the people of Wales.
Real change in Wales is possible, but that can only be done under a Welsh Conservative Government.