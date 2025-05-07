Closer to home, we have had a Labour Party that has been in power since the dawn of devolution in 1999. In that time, there has never been anything other than a Labour Health Minister and it looks like they are being brought to account by the electorate for their failings regarding patients and dedicated NHS staff. They have also failed to stand up for Wales on HS2, fair funding and the Crown Estates. By way of contrast, Plaid Cymru has been putting forward bold and ambitious policies to transform our health service, our education system and our economy. I hold the Transport brief for the party and will be putting forward ideas to improve our public transport network. Whilst further details will be forthcoming, I make no secret about my wish to see an emphasis on buses which is the most popular mode of public transport. Between now and the election in a year’s time, we will be going flat out to ensure that all these transformational policies have the best chance of being implemented.