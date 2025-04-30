Where will these students go? Into an already overstretched and underfunded state sector. One private school in Wales currently supports 86 ALN (Additional Learning Needs) students, whose families pay privately. If they move to state schools, it would cost the government nearly £630,000 per year. On a UK-wide scale, if between 90,000 and 135,000 students leave the private sector, the taxpayer could face an additional burden of between £648 million and £972 million. This is money that could be spent training and hiring teachers, rather than score partisan political points.