As this is my first column after Easter, I hope readers had a restful and peaceful holiday. For Catholics across Wales, the past few days will of course have been marked by sadness because of the death of Pope Francis. It isn’t only we as Catholics who have been saddened by his passing, though: on issues ranging from climate change to Gaza, this pontiff spoke truth to power in ways I wish other world leaders could have mirrored. He gave voice to the voiceless, and his moral leadership will be missed greatly by millions across the world.
My hope (and indeed, my prayer) is that Francis’ focus on compassion and mercy will live on, and that his successor will also champion the poor and marginalised of our world.
Francis’ body will be laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome – breaking tradition with previous popes, whose bodies have been buried in St Peter’s, at the heart of the Vatican. I found out this week that there’s a strong Welsh connection with Santa Maria Maggiore, since the restoration of that church was overseen by none other than Monsignor Dilwyn Lewis, a fashion designer from Bridgend, who later became a Catholic priest.
And Wales was a place dear to Francis’ heart. This last Thursday, I attended sung Vespers at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St David in Cardiff that were held in memory of Pope Francis, where Catholics were joined by leaders of several different faiths. During the homily, the Archbishop shared an anecdote about when he had met Francis, and had told him that he was passing on the prayers of people in Cardiff and Menevia, to which Francis looked at him blankly. He evidently didn’t know where that was. The Archbishop replied, saying in Italian “Galles” (“Wales”). To this, the late Pope smiled broadly, gripped his arm, and said “Ahh, that is good. Thank you so much.”
Francis was, above all, a kind and generous man. May his soul find peace.