And Wales was a place dear to Francis’ heart. This last Thursday, I attended sung Vespers at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St David in Cardiff that were held in memory of Pope Francis, where Catholics were joined by leaders of several different faiths. During the homily, the Archbishop shared an anecdote about when he had met Francis, and had told him that he was passing on the prayers of people in Cardiff and Menevia, to which Francis looked at him blankly. He evidently didn’t know where that was. The Archbishop replied, saying in Italian “Galles” (“Wales”). To this, the late Pope smiled broadly, gripped his arm, and said “Ahh, that is good. Thank you so much.”