In a rural county like Monmouthshire, we need our cars. There is no getting around that fact.
We use them to commute, to do our shopping, to see our friends and families and to keep us connected to the rest of Wales.
Sadly, there are far too many things holding us up and slowing us all down across the constituency, and it is only getting worse.
Chepstow, for example, has far too much congestion already, even before work begins on the Old Severn Bridge. I am fighting to make sure that we can mitigate any problems caused by these works, but the fact remains that traffic is only going to get worse.
Many of you will have also had firsthand experience in dealing with the speed limits on the A40 and the M48 while barrier changes are being implemented.
In Monmouth itself, there are huge problems caused by the rockfall further increasing congestion around the area.
These are just a few of the issues that drivers across the county are facing.
Labour’s default 20mph speed limit as well as its recent road building freeze have only made matters worse for all of us.
It wouldn’t be too bad if we had a decent public transport system that residents could rely on, but the simple truth is that we don’t.
The Welsh Government have let us all down with poor and unreliable bus and rail services.
The historical lack of decent road infrastructure over the last 25 years has all culminated in a series of issues that only make trying to get around even worse.
Be rest assured, I will do everything that I can to bring investment into our road network and bring these issues smothering our journeys to a swift conclusion.
At every given opportunity, I have raised concerns with the Welsh Government as to the state of infrastructure in Monmouthshire and I will continue to do so.