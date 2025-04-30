Firstly, I want to celebrate a major win for Monmouthshire’s rivers and waterways. The Water (Special Measures) Bill, which I helped develop and pass, has now fully come into force - introducing the toughest criminal penalties in history for law-breaking water bosses.Executives who deliberately cover up sewage spills will now face up to two years in prison.
While there’s still much more to do, this is a significant step forward in our campaign to clean up our rivers - and I’m proud to have played a part in making it happen.It’s not just our environment I’m fighting for - I’m also working to support our local businesses. I recently hosted an EU Business Roundtable in Monmouth, bringing together companies including TXO, Siltbuster, and GreenMeadow. They shared how post-Brexit trade barriers are affecting their operations across Monmouthshire.
Following this, I raised their concerns - and their recommendations - in a Parliamentary debate on the UK’s relationship with the EU. I’ll continue to feed their experiences into my work in Parliament and push for closer, more cooperative ties with the EU to support both local and national economic growth.
On the subject of business support, I also met with a local company which will be impacted by the upcoming HGV weight limit on the M48 bridge. They explained how the restriction would disrupt logistics and increase costs. I’ll follow up on this with the relevant authorities to explore solutions and offer support.
Back here in Monmouthshire, I’ve been out and about meeting residents - including a door-knocking session in Monmouth’s Rockfield estate and a local surgery in Magor and Undy. Thank you to everyone who took the time to speak with me.
Listening to your concerns and directly supporting residents remain my favourite parts of the job.I also had the pleasure of recently attending Evensong at St Cadoc’s Church to mark the first playing of their beautifully refurbished organ. It was a wonderful day with Friends of Friendless Churches, and fantastic to see the refurbished organ in action!
Whether in Westminster or at home here in Monmouthshire, I’ll continue working tirelessly - every day - on your behalf.If there’s an issue I can help with, please don’t hesitate to get in touch via 01291 200139 or [email protected].