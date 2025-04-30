While there’s still much more to do, this is a significant step forward in our campaign to clean up our rivers - and I’m proud to have played a part in making it happen.It’s not just our environment I’m fighting for - I’m also working to support our local businesses. I recently hosted an EU Business Roundtable in Monmouth, bringing together companies including TXO, Siltbuster, and GreenMeadow. They shared how post-Brexit trade barriers are affecting their operations across Monmouthshire.