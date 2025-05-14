In life and in politics, there are many things that divide people. But when it comes to VE Day, and celebrating the 80th anniversary of that special day, we are all united. We agree on those fundamental freedoms that people in many cases made the ultimate sacrifice to protect.
Many thousands of the estimated 300,000 Welsh people who fought in the Second World War never returned home to their families, and it's vital that we continue to remember them and share their stories through the generations.
On May 8. 1945, VE Day marked the end to almost six years of conflict that cost the lives of millions of people.
After Adolf Hitler's suicide, his successor negotiated with the allies to end the war, and after the Germans accepted unconditional surrender, people here in the UK heard an announcement on their radios late on May 7 informing them that the war in Europe had ended. The following day, from Buckingham Palace to the most remote parts of Britain, the nation celebrated.
Now 80 years on, communities across the UK continue to mark the day by holding street parties and hearing stories about the war.
Throughout the week, it was fantastic to join many VE Celebrations across Monmouthshire and Torfaen. Starting in Goytre Village Hall, where the British Legion Played so beautifully and people had made a real effort dressing up, making cakes and sharing memorabilia. Then to Llangybi where we watched a film about WWII and enjoyed seeing residents’ efforts for a cake competition. Torfaen Museum also out on a great effort and whilst joining in the singing of wartime favourites, I enjoyed seeing all the wartime memorabilia there too.
After a poignant service remembering the fallen at Monmouthshire County Councils County Hall and later at The Castle in Monmouth, I went to the VE Afternoon Tea in Usk, where great efforts had been made decorating the Sessions House, with clothes worn by local people at the time and military vehicles outside, it really was a picturesque setting to celebrate one of many events that had been held in Usk throughout the day. Llanarth’s VE event was also incredible - with aerial displays from plane to lindy hop dancing inside the hall, which was fabulous to enjoy! A massive well done to everyone across Monmouthshire for all the brilliant efforts people made putting on VE Day events throughout a most enjoyable week.
It’s so important that younger generations understand the bravery and resilience of those who contributed to our war effort, including my own sons about their own families efforts, in the Army, WRNS and on the farms at home, and so many others across Wales and the UK who fought bravely to ensure that we can enjoy the freedoms we do today.
We also can honour their memory by ensuring that our veterans today are supported and respected as the heroes that they are. As Shadow Minister for the Armed Forces, I will do all that o can to ensure that they get the support and recognition that they deserve. It is so important that in terms of health and housing or whatever else it may be, veterans get supported fully in their transition into civilian life.