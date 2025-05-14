After a poignant service remembering the fallen at Monmouthshire County Councils County Hall and later at The Castle in Monmouth, I went to the VE Afternoon Tea in Usk, where great efforts had been made decorating the Sessions House, with clothes worn by local people at the time and military vehicles outside, it really was a picturesque setting to celebrate one of many events that had been held in Usk throughout the day. Llanarth’s VE event was also incredible - with aerial displays from plane to lindy hop dancing inside the hall, which was fabulous to enjoy! A massive well done to everyone across Monmouthshire for all the brilliant efforts people made putting on VE Day events throughout a most enjoyable week.