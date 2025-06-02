We all know the damage that wildfires can cause to our communities, and this year, the unusually dry and warm spring has already led to drier grassland, increasing the risk that these fires break out.
Already, we have seen two major wildfires in and around Abergavenny, and I’m sure you’ve seen the news of wildfires elsewhere in Wales, such as the one near Bridgend a few weeks ago.
These wildfires, which burned through the night, serve as a stark reminder of the dangers they pose.
I thank the Fire and Rescue Services for their immense efforts to bring them under control. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to ensure that our homes and countryside are protected.
While wildfires can occur naturally, there remains a very real risk of fires starting by external ignition sources, which is only exacerbated by more people being out and about enjoying the finer weather.
The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has already urged the public to be more aware of the risks of wildfires.
They have reported a 1,200% increase in the number of fires between January and mid-April this year, compared to the same period the previous year.
This is not just a problem for Wales. The drier conditions have already led to a record-breaking twenty-nine thousand hectares of land being burned across the UK so far this year—already higher than the previous record in 2019, when twenty-eight thousand hectares were burned over the whole year.
We all have a responsibility to prevent wildfires, which can be caused far too easily by small actions—like a discarded cigarette or the embers of a barbecue or campfire that have not been carefully disposed of.
Many of you may know that the Fire Service is a responsibility held by the Welsh Government, so I have called on Ministers to address the issue of wildfires and to explore what more can be done to educate the wider public on the associated risks.
