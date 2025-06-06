Although we are not responsible for the motorways and trunk roads in our area, they are of vital importance, and I pay tribute here to my cabinet colleague, Councillor Catrin Maby, who, with our officers, has played a key role in reducing some of the local impacts of the A40 rock-fall while work is carried out to investigate the cause and plan the remedial work. Catrin and her team have been a catalyst, bringing residents, businesses, the town council and our authority round the table with the National Highways Authority, and their equivalent in South East Wales, to share local knowledge and concerns.