Turnip explained, “What happened next was really freaky. At first, I thought it was the flickering of the flames and the darkness of the shadows playing tricks on me, but the little guy’s face and clothes began changing. One minute he was an old geezer in a shabby suit who liked like he smelt of urine and tobacco, the next minute he was a young fella in a cowboy hat and leather jacket. And the next he was even younger and dressed like some sort of beatnik. It was bizarre because his face kept ageing and de-ageing like a social media influencer let loose in a palace of Botox.