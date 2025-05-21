By the 1990s the grotto was in a poor state and had also been vandalised. Funded by Cadw, restoration was undertaken in 1993/4 over a period of 8 months. In 1995 further finance was secured, also a Heritage Lottery Grant of £30,000 and the European Regional Development Fund. It was one of the first schemes in Wales to receive a Heritage Lottery Grant and this enabled restoration of the shell interior to be carried out in 1996.