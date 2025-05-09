Last week marked 80 years since Victory in Europe and the end of the Second World War. This VE Day, I spoke in Parliament to honour Monmouthshire’s veterans, our vibrant armed forces community, and the vital work of our local Royal British Legion branches.
In my speech, I reflected on the service and sacrifice of local veterans such as David Edwards and Tom Griffiths, who both have a school named after them in Mondrainville, France, having helped to liberate the village. I also spoke about the 110th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ypres, when the 3rd Battalion of the Monmouthshire Regiment suffered nearly 700 casualties.
I was proud to highlight the strength of our Royal British Legion branches in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Monmouth, and Usk, as well as the many cadet groups across the county. While there are countless individuals I could thank for their service, I paid special tribute to Peter Farthing, who was recently recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Abergavenny Royal British Legion.
Peter works tirelessly to support veterans across Monmouthshire. On Thursday, I joined Peter and others in the community for a moving VE Day ceremony in Abergavenny. It included the unveiling of a new commemorative veterans’ bench - created by Black Mountain Gates with a plaque by Key2Shoes - and a wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph.
It was a real privilege to attend and join Peter as the first people to sit on the new bench! It was particularly special to see Mel Hughes again – a D-Day veteran and true local hero – who celebrated his 100th birthday this year. A huge well done also to Wendy from the Abergavenny Library Knit and Natter group, who single-handedly created a wonderful crochet display for the occasion.
Later, I travelled to Rogiet for another touching service with local councillors and veterans, before finishing the day at St Mary’s Church in Monmouth, listening to the Quarter Peal Bell Ringing. On Saturday, I also attended a VE Day Street Party at Chepstow Drill Hall - another fantastic event.
All of these commemorations allowed us to reflect on the courage of those who fought in World War Two, and those who have served every day since. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who have served, and who continue to serve our great country, and who allow us to live in peace.