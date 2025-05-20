While the councillors have good intentions, the council has made poor decisions and whacked up council tax since taking office, while they have deliberately tried to limit scrutiny of their actions. Council tax has increased by almost 25 per cent in just three years – typical of a lazy tax and spend approach, but one that is hurting families across the county. Financial oversight has been poor, with reserves reduced to alarmingly low levels, meaning the council is less well insulated against unexpected crises. Budget decisions have failed to properly support the school system and it’s usually the poorest pupils who are the target for cuts as schools are forced to cut one to one support for vulnerable pupils.