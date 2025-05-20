Last week, our council almost changed hands from the Labour councillors who have run the authority since 2022 to our Conservative team. The vote was 23-22 in Labour’s favour, passed with the support of a Green and an Independent.
While the councillors have good intentions, the council has made poor decisions and whacked up council tax since taking office, while they have deliberately tried to limit scrutiny of their actions. Council tax has increased by almost 25 per cent in just three years – typical of a lazy tax and spend approach, but one that is hurting families across the county. Financial oversight has been poor, with reserves reduced to alarmingly low levels, meaning the council is less well insulated against unexpected crises. Budget decisions have failed to properly support the school system and it’s usually the poorest pupils who are the target for cuts as schools are forced to cut one to one support for vulnerable pupils.
We’ve seen tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money wasted on an unwanted steel fence in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, pay rises for high earning officers and unbelievably, £22,000 spent on a tower for birds.
In social care, we’ve seen vulnerable residents in the south of the county losing the carers they know and trust, as the council moves provision in some areas to a big national provider based in Essex. The council closed Tudor Street Day Centre without consultation or scrutiny and would’ve got away with it were it not for opposition both within the council and in the community. They tried to downgrade Monmouth Library and due to public pressure aborted its shambolic consultation.
The county’s roads are in the worst condition in living memory, while investment is skewed towards cycle lanes. The council recently received £8million from the Welsh Government to invest in transport projects, but not a penny of this can be spent repairing our roads, which is ridiculous. Potholes are even more dangerous for cyclists than they are for motorists, so rules around transport spending need to be changed.
Residents tell us they have had enough of Labour and want change on our county council. Change that better reflects their priorities. While we were one vote short this time, we will continue to spend time listening to the views of residents and putting forward proposals to improve the delivery of local services. We know that our council can do better than this.