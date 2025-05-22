In the Senedd I called for a clear and unequivocal statement by the Welsh Government on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The situation in Gaza is becoming catastrophic. Civilians are not only being killed, but starved.
I had a meeting last week with one of my old colleagues from the charity Action Aid who is based in Palestine, and they told me about a doctor they’d seen crying in despair and powerlessness, because so many women who’ve given birth can’t breastfeed because they’re starving. At the moment 90% of people there lack clean water. A bag of flour in some places costs $500. It’s only dry food like pasta and rice that’s available, hardly any vegetables, and without fuel, it’s becoming impossible to prepare and cook that food.
Women have no period products, and they’re being forced to make nappies for their babies by cutting up their clothes. And every hour, a woman is killed in Gaza.
We are witnessing the slow starvation of an entire people. Pressure must be placed on the Westminster Government to use its influence for a political solution, for Israel to open the borders entirely to humanitarian aid and supplies. Or else we’re just prevaricating and waiting for more people to die.
In her response in the Senedd, Cabinet Secretary Jane Hutt said the Welsh Government continues to call for a lift on the aid blockade in Gaza.
With over a million people at imminent risk of famine, the UK Government and the international community must act with urgency.
Keir Starmer must use his influence to call for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages. He must suspend arms sales to that part of the world, in line with the UK’s legal obligations under international humanitarian law.
History will judge us all if we fail to recognise this horror and respond with the urgency and humanity required to end such suffering. My heart goes out to the Jewish and Muslim communities in our area, as well as those with Israeli or Palestinian relatives. We must remember that this is a time to show compassion, and to call for peace.
