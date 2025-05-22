I had a meeting last week with one of my old colleagues from the charity Action Aid who is based in Palestine, and they told me about a doctor they’d seen crying in despair and powerlessness, because so many women who’ve given birth can’t breastfeed because they’re starving. At the moment 90% of people there lack clean water. A bag of flour in some places costs $500. It’s only dry food like pasta and rice that’s available, hardly any vegetables, and without fuel, it’s becoming impossible to prepare and cook that food.