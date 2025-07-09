Last week marked one year since I was elected as your Member of Parliament for Monmouthshire. In my previous column, I reflected on what we’ve achieved so far – from responding to over 9,000 residents’ queries and resolving more than 1,000 individual issues for residents, to securing millions in local investment and speaking over 100 times in Parliament on the issues that matter to you.
This week, I want to look forward and share just some of my key priorities for the year ahead.
Local economy and transport
Growing Monmouthshire’s economy is a top priority, and improving public transport is key - I’ll continue campaigning to make Magor Walkway Station a reality. A new station would ease congestion on the M4, offer greener travel, and support local jobs.
Following the £445 million rail investment announcement for Wales, I’ll push to ensure Magor is prioritised. I’ll also continue pushing for better broadband and more high-quality jobs, especially in rural communities.
Cleaning up our rivers
Across Monmouthshire, one of the biggest issues people care about is river pollution - something I’ve heard through emails, doorstep conversations, and my recent constituency-wide survey.
Our rivers should be safe to swim in, with thriving wildlife. Over the past year, I’ve raised this issue in Parliament repeatedly - including with the Prime Minister - and helped secure £1 million to clean up the River Wye.
I’ve also helped organise a cross-border meeting on the issue and worked to pass a new law banning bonuses for polluters.
But I know there’s still so much more to do. I’ll keep pressing both UK and Welsh Government for serious action to clean up our rivers for good.
Tackling violence and crime
As a member of the Women and Equalities Committee, I remain focused on tackling violence against women and girls - particularly financial abuse. I’ll keep pushing the Government to meet its target of halving violence against women, and for more police officers on our streets to help tackle anti-social behaviour.
And of course, one of my top priorities is to be as accessible as possible - out in the community, working on the issues that matter to you, not tied up in Westminster.
I’ll always be here to listen, take action, and keep fighting for Monmouthshire every single day.
