It’s been another busy week visiting fantastic local organisations, speaking to residents, and supporting people across Monmouthshire.
Thank you to everyone who stopped for a chat at Tesco in Chepstow. As your MP, I want to be as accessible as possible – which is why I’m holding surgeries in places like supermarkets, so I can meet you where you are.
It was great to hear from you on everything from traffic to anti-social behaviour. My team and I will ensure that we follow up on all issues raised.
It was also fantastic to visit the new Velindre Radiotherapy Unit at Nevill Hall Hospital. This state-of-the-art facility is already treating patients locally, meaning people no longer have to travel all the way to Cardiff for important cancer treatment.
I get lots of enquiries from residents regarding having NHS treatments closer to home, so I’m really pleased about this massive step forward for Monmouthshire’s cancer patients. Travelling to Abergavenny instead of Cardiff is a real breakthrough – especially as cancer treatment can be so gruelling.
I’m so pleased to see first-hand the result of the investment the Welsh Government has put into Nevill Hall Hospital.
While there, I also had the privilege of visiting the Children’s Centre and the team there, who are doing incredible work to support children and their families with additional needs while also reducing waiting times.
I also visited the Nevill Hall League of Friends and learnt more about their fabulous café and team, which has raised over £100,000 for Nevill Hall this year. I can't wait to do a volunteer shift there soon – and if you're interested in supporting, they're always looking for volunteers.
I also joined Monmouthshire Housing Association and local councillors – including Cllr Sara Burch, Cllr Angela Sandles and Cllr John Crook – on site at Rockfield Farm in Undy. This exciting development will deliver 32 affordable, energy-efficient homes for local people.
We also discussed MHA’s wider work, and I was pleased to hear that approximately 80% of the supply contracts are fulfilled by local companies. Building new homes is definitely boosting our local economy.
Finally, throughout August, my team and I have been working hard to respond to queries and support those residents who need our help. In just one month, we have helped solve over 130 issues and responded to more than 700 queries from residents.
As always, if you ever need my support, please call my office on 01291 200 139.
