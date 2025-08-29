The colder weather over the past few days has marked the end of summer, and with it, the start of a new school year.
I want to begin by congratulating all students on their exam results and wishing them the very best in their next steps, whether in further education, training, or employment. I’d also like to thank all school staff for their dedication in preparing our children for the future.
I believe strongly in the potential of Welsh children and value the fact that a good education is essential to giving every child the best start in life.
Sadly, the Welsh Government has not run our education system effectively, leaving many children falling behind their peers across the border in England.
Wales now has the lowest rate of pupils achieving GCSE grades A*–C in the UK, with fewer than two-thirds meeting this standard.
It is also the only UK nation where the proportion of top A-level grades has fallen.
It is simply a national embarrassment that 20% of children in Wales are functionally illiterate at the time they enter secondary school.
I do not believe our children are any less able, nor our teachers any less committed. The problem lies with years of chronic underfunding and poor management by the Welsh Government.
There is a severe shortage of secondary school teachers, particularly in specialist subjects, placing huge pressure on the current workforce. Last year, the Education Workforce Council issued just 369 secondary school teaching certificates, far below the target of 1,000.
The Welsh Government has also failed to tackle falling PISA scores and growing inequalities in achievement. Instead, it has focused on unwanted and disruptive policies such as plans to shorten summer holidays and a poorly implemented new curriculum.
What our education system needs is proper investment, strong leadership, and a focus on the basics. That means supporting teachers and driving up standards to ensure every child reaches their full potential.
As a Conservative, I believe passionately in the power of education to change lives. Every child in Wales deserves the best chance to succeed and only the Welsh Conservatives have a clear plan to reverse the decline in our schools.
With the right support and priorities, we can restore confidence in our education system and give the next generation the opportunities they deserve.
We need to get back to basics and stop this ridiculous policy of educational experimentation on our children.
