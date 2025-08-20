Newport’s high streets were once a source of local pride, it was a place to shop, socialise and feel part of a thriving community.
Sadly, today, too many women tell me they no longer feel safe walking home after work or, feel comfortable walking home after an evening out with friends or work colleagues. Crimes of opportunity, poorly lit footpaths, questionable CCTV cameras that are active and patches of accumulated litter create an unwelcome atmosphere and I believe that it’s now time to restore pride in our city.
Under Labour, Universal Credit claims in Newport have risen by 2,943 since they took office: from 22,711 to 25,654. That means more residents out of work, fewer pay packets and, inevitably, less spending in our local shops.
Whilst I can appreciate a surge in online sales a sea of empty units are becoming more common alongside ‘closing down’ posters and ads in the windows for jobs that once existed. Yet I am stunned that £35 million has been earmarked for projects like the Old Green roundabout—a vanity scheme (in my view) that will create chaos but does nothing to stem the tide of boarded-up shop fronts or rising street crime in Newport.
When Labour’s Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, visited Cardiff recently, she stated: “Town centre crime hasn’t been taken seriously for far too long.” Her words ring true because we’re not just talking about headline-grabbing incidents, I am talking the everyday harassment—catcalls, unwanted approaches, graffiti and broken benches which sadly so many women experience.
Women should not have to plan their journeys by day then avoid certain areas by night and we all have a responsibility to make them feel safe in their own city.
Newport’s residents deserve to walk with confidence, to shop without fear and to take pride in their city once more. Residents want tangible action on the ground—not more roundabouts at the cost of £35 million or empty rhetoric.
By prioritising safer, cleaner streets for not only women but for all residents, Newport can begin to rebuild its bustling high street, restore community spirit and set an example for every Welsh town crying out for leadership that listens and truly delivers.
