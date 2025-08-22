Earlier this year, the M48 Severn Bridge was closed to vehicles over 7.5 tonnes and diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge instead. This is because a series of inspections revealed advanced corrosion in the thousands of steel cables which hold the suspension bridge up. The Bridge is 60 years old and despite dehumidifying machines reducing the risks, moisture has caused damage to the cables. In the long-term, the bridge will need additional cabling to be added to the bridge to make it more secure. The work would be far from simple - it would be a feat of engineering and incredibly expensive but the bridge cannot be allowed to decline.