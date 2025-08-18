COURTESY of some kindly deity turning on the sunshine tap and letting it run free, the Green Man turned gold over the weekend as festival goers to the Glanusk event enjoyed day after day of blue skies, soaring temperatures, and pitch-perfect conditions.
Now in its 22nd year, the Green Man is no spring sapling anymore, and its roots are starting to show, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and after another year of selling out in 60 minutes and putting a smile on punter’s faces, the festival is definitely doing something right.
Of course, when you have the breathtaking views and stately grounds that once belonged to iron-master Joseph Bailey as your playground, you can’t go far wrong.
The festival proudly continues to stick two fingers up at sponsorship, which means there’s a lot of locally sourced food and beverages on offer to help sedate you as you walk around and look for a wellness, science, literature, comedy, massage, film, or even music tent to lose yourself in.
From bands you’ve never heard of, to bands with names that should never have left the sixth form common room, there’s something for everyone at Green Man.
It’s a great place for discovering something new, and also something to avoid.
If you thought you’d never attend a music festival with bands called English Teacher and Fat Dog, think again!
Just be glad Pissed Jeans were on before Wet Leg, or things could have gotten messy.
One of the biggest dishes on the menu were Thursday’s headliners Kneecap, who have courted a lot of controversy for making knitted balaclavas on trend again. Still, the unusual headgear will probably never catch on at festivals in the way glitter and fairy wings have.
Saturday night headliners Underworld were born slippy and still having it large, and TV on The Radio wrapped the festival up with a memorable performance.
In between, there were a lot of other bands making a lot of noise, but no male voice choirs, which is a shame.
Maybe next year!
