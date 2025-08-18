When Beth Watson from Raglan walked back through the doors of Slimming World earlier this year, she wasn’t starting from scratch—she was returning to something she knew worked. Having followed the plan before, she understood the power of food freedom, group support, and the confidence that comes from reclaiming your health.
Fast forward to today, and Beth has already shed an incredible 5 ½ stone. Her determination is unwavering, and her sights are firmly set on reaching her personal target by Christmas.
As a busy mum of two young boys, Beth knew she needed a space that was just for her. That’s why she chose the Slimming World group at Dingestow Village Hall, which meets every Wednesday at 7pm. The timing was perfect—it allowed her to step away from the whirlwind of family life and focus on herself for one precious hour each week. With her boys safe and sound at home with their dad, Beth found the breathing room to reset, recharge, and reconnect with her goals.
“Back in November, I found myself staring at a photo that didn’t even show me at my heaviest. It was a wake-up call—not just about the weight, but about how far I’d drifted from the version of myself I once worked so hard to become” Beth shares.
“I joined Slimming World in January, not out of curiosity, but with full confidence in the plan. I knew it worked—because it had worked for me before. I’d lost 6.5 stone in just 18 months leading up to our wedding. I felt radiant, proud, and unstoppable. But after the big day, life crept in. Old habits returned, and slowly, the weight did too.”
“This time, though, it’s different. I’m not just chasing a number on the scales—I’m reclaiming my health, my confidence, and my joy. I’ve shed 5 stone already, and I feel stronger, lighter, and more empowered than I have in years. I even wore a strapless dress recently—something I wouldn’t have dared before—and felt amazing doing it.”
“But I’m not stopping here. My goal is to reach my 7.5 stone target by Christmas, and I’m more determined than ever to make it happen. And when I do, I won’t be walking away. I’ll be staying for group, staying on plan, and staying committed—because I refuse to go back to where I was in 2024. I need that hour, not just to hear the tips and celebrate the wins, but to remind myself that I’m worth the effort. That I can do this—and I am doing this.”
“So, to everyone who’s cheered me on, shared tips, offered support, and inspired me with your own stories—thank you. You’ve helped me rediscover the best version of myself, and I’m so grateful to be on this journey with you.”
Her story is a powerful reminder that success isn’t just about what we lose—it’s about what we gain: confidence, energy, and the joy of showing up for ourselves and our families.
Her Slimming World Consultant Sue commented “This Christmas, Beth won’t just be celebrating the season—she’ll be celebrating herself. And we’ll be right there cheering her on every step of the way”.
If Beth’s story has inspired you, please feel free to contact Sue on 07940 840444 or pop along to Dingestow Village Hall on Wednesday 7pm where Sue, and the other members, will help you to start your journey.
