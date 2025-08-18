“But I’m not stopping here. My goal is to reach my 7.5 stone target by Christmas, and I’m more determined than ever to make it happen. And when I do, I won’t be walking away. I’ll be staying for group, staying on plan, and staying committed—because I refuse to go back to where I was in 2024. I need that hour, not just to hear the tips and celebrate the wins, but to remind myself that I’m worth the effort. That I can do this—and I am doing this.”